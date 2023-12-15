Fatal crash claims life of Troy motorcyclist

TROY — A Troy man lost his life Friday morning in a crash that Miami County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating which involved a motorcycle and an SUV on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Lester J. Przekop, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics with the Troy Fire Department were dispatched on Friday, on Dec. 15, at 6:53 a.m. to an injury crash on North County Road 25A near Lytle Road in Concord Township. The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Blazer. Both vehicles were traveling northbound.

The motorcyclist, Przekop, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Chevrolet Blazer did no report any injuries at the time.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation, and when completed will be presented to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“Miami County Sheriff’s Office extends our sympathies to family and friends,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, in the release.