MC Commissioners OK sanitary engineering purchases

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized multiple purchases and a grant application for the Sanitary Engineering Department during their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The commissioners accepted a quote from E.J. Prescott, of Huber Heights, to authorize the purchase of six new Zonescan Nbiot loggers with antenna bases, one Gutermann training and programming jig, and six new non-pop gate valve lids with rubber seals with removal tools for $11,725.

Josh Lococo, the assistant sanitary engineer, said these are ground microphones that listen for running water and triangulate leaks.

“We have some leaks in the Bethel Township area that we are trying to find, and with the programming that’s attached with it we will find those leaks better,” Lococo said.

The commissioners also accepted a quote from Seiler Geospatial, of Indianapolis, and authorized the purchase of one Catalyst DA2 receiver with an annual subscription and accessory power bank. This device will allow staff to locate and map utility assets with a GPS receiver with survey-grade accuracy following EPA standards for $2,785.

The commissioners also authorized a grant application with the Ohio Department of Development through the water and wastewater infrastructure grant program, requesting $1,800,000. Said funds would be used to install new waterlines to the Village of Casstown in conjunction with the city of Troy.

“We’re very happy with how this application turned out. The application closes in January, so we should know the results sometime in February,” Lococo said.

Additionally, the commissioners authorized the sanitary engineering department to negotiate a contract with Strand Associates, of Cincinnati, to provide professional services for the design of the Evanston Private Sewer Lateral Replacement.

In other business, the commissioners agreed to sign requisition forms for Job and Family Services and sanitary engineering for the following positions:

• A full-time program supervisor with Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $26.25 to $37.39 per hour, depending on qualifications, due to the departure of Melanie Guillozet.

• A full-time solid waste program coordinator in the sanitary engineering department at a pay rate of $21.50 to $23.00, depending on qualifications, due to the promotion of Brad Petry.

• A full-time customer service technician in the sanitary engineering department at a pay rate of $17 to 18.

The commissioners also accepted or approved the following agenda items:

• A proposal from Transit 911 Public Transportation Consulting, of Willoughby, Ohio, and authorize the firm’s consulting services for the Miami County Transit Department for the purpose of assistance with the management of federal and state grant programs and federal program reporting requirements. The cost for the services for the calendar year of 2024, ending Dec. 31, 2024, is $138.54 per consulting hour, a rate of $69.27 per travel hour, and IRS-approved mileage reimbursement for a total cost of $19,000.

• To provide for the current expenses and other expenditures of Miami County for 2024. The Miami County Commissioners adopt an operating budget that incorporates all proposed capital improvements annually.

The commissioners announced they will be attending the following events:

• A retirement ceremony for Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider at Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center at 308 North Main St.,Piqua, on Friday, Dec. 15 in honor of his 31 years serving the Piqua Fire Department.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, at noon, the commissioners will volunteer at the Ceremony of Wreaths Across America at Riverside Cemetery.