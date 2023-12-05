Fatal crash claims Tipp City woman’s life

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — A 95-year-old Tipp City woman lost her life after a crash in Tipp City on Thursday afternoon.

Lieselotte Dorn died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Hyatt Street and Arapaho Trail at 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to preliminary information provided by Tipp City Police Sgt. Adam Grubb, Dorn was operating a maroon 2016 Buick Verano at a stop sign on Arapaho Trail facing the east when she turned left to go northbound onto North Hyatt Street and pulled into the pathway of a southbound black 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Madison Martin, 29, of Tipp City.

Dorn was transported by Tipp City Fire & EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, where she later passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, Grubb said.

Martin and her young passenger where not injured and did not require to be taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by Tipp City Police, but nothing suspicious, including no use of alcohol or drugs, is suspected.