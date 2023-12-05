Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-12:33 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Spring Street.

SUNDAY

-9:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Daniel R. Fitzpatrick, 27, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-4:28 p.m.; trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Water Street.

-3:20 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of South Main street. Cody M. Crumpler, 32, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

-2:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Joann Fabrics and Crafts on East Ash Street.

-1:19 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Downing Street. Christopher L. Richardson, 46, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

SATURDAY

-5:21 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. A male subject shot himself in the leg on accident.

-1:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-11:46 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

-7:31 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of Camp Street.

-12:54 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of West Water Street.

FRIDAY

-11:24 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 300 block of Harrison Street. Aaron J. Simpson, 37, of Piqua, was charged with burglary.

-10:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-6:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Chevy Lane. Ronald L. Tripp, 61, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

-5:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-1:42 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1700 block of Cambridge Street.

