Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-6:34 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Dakota Street.

SUNDAY

-11:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at CSX on East Water Street.

-2:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

-9:43 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of West Main Street and North Cherry Street.

-4:16 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. A male subject was charged with theft and drug possession.

-12:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in East Main Street.

SATURDAY

-11:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Agave and Rye on North Market Street.

-6:32 p.m.:trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Nutmeg Square North.

-5:47 p.m.: drug possession. Dustin D. Hilson, 33, of Dayton, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-12:36 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1500 block of Fleet Road.

-12:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of Long Street.

-11:33 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Heritage Drive.

-1:25 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

FRIDAY

-11:22 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with no injuries near the intersection of Nashville Road and West Market Street. Allison R. Mayo, 36, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-7:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Kroger on West Market Street.

-7:13 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Lincoln Square V Family Restaurant on Archer Drive.

-6:52 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of McKaig Avenue. Matthew D. Shoe, 40, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

-5:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Green Valley Veterinary Care on West Main Street.

-3:30 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Remedi Senior Care on South Dorset Road.

-2:51 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on North Market Street.

-2:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of South Monroe Street.

-12:57 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Minster Bank on Experiment Farm Road. A male subject was charged with forgery and possession of drug abuse instruments.

-8:58 a.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the Stouder Center on Wayne Street. The driver was charged with DUI.

-3:10 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Meijer on West Main Street. Christopher C. Morton, 34, of Dayton, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.

