Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:36 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of South Shiloh Road in Newton Township.

-10:50 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of Hall Road in union Township.

SATURDAY

-2:35 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 3600 block of Casstown-Sidney Road in Lost Creek Township.

-10:10 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7600 block of East State route 571 in Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-9:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded t a report of theft in the 700 block of North County Road 25A in Troy. A vehicle and medication were reported stolen; the vehicle was recovered a short time later.

-10:42 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5400 block of Davis Road in Union Township.

-4:25 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Court Street in Pleasant Hill.

-3:30 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.