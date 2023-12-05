Piqua Community Foundation seeks new executive director, Perry leaving

Perry

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is seeking candidates to fill the role of executive director.

Michelle Perry, current executive director, has accepted the public information officer role with the city of Piqua. Her last day with The Foundation will be Jan. 25, 2024.

“While the Board of Directors is disappointed to lose Michelle as our director, we are happy to know that she will continue to serve our Piqua community in a different way and remain a close partner,” said President Emily E. Shawler, in a press release from The Piqua Community Foundation. “We are hopeful we can find a qualified, enthusiastic executive director quickly to allow time for the two directors to work side-by-side in advance of the transition.”

The executive director is responsible for financial and operational oversight of the organization, which has more than 30 funds and about $15 million in assets. The position will oversee the organizations’ numerous grant and scholarship programs, lead donor relations efforts and represent the organization in the community.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated experience in nonprofit management, fundraising and program management. Particularly important skills for the executive director include professional written and verbal communication, objectivity, confidentiality and acute attention to detail. Existing relationships with the Piqua area nonprofit and business communities is a plus.

A full job description with details about how to apply for The Piqua Community Foundation executive director position can be found at www.piquacommunityfoundation.org. Applicants will be reviewed upon submission on a rolling basis. Submissions are accepted through Dec. 15, 2023, or until a qualified candidate is found.