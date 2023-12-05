Sidney Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol!”

The Sidney Repertory Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol!” on Friday, Dec. 8, Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly man who despises Christmas. Scrooge started a business with Jacob Marley, who was very similar to Scrooge, but since Marley died Scrooge runs the business alone, treating one of his staff members, Bob Cratchit, very poorly.

One night Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge that if he does not become kinder, he will have an awful fate after death. Marley tells Scrooge that in the coming nights he will be visited by three more ghosts. Initially Scrooge fails to take the warning seriously but as the ghostly visits become more terrifying, Scrooge begins to realize that he must change his ways.

By the end of the story Scrooge has completely transformed, having learned the importance of charity, friendship, and generosity. Christmas is now his favorite time of the year and he does all he can to help Bob Cratchit and his family.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. (Opening night)

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. (Dinner theatre performance)

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. (Closing performance)

Ticketing:

– Adults: $20

– Senior/Student: $16

– Dinner Theatre: $50

Tickets can be purchased at www.sidneytheatre.org.