February Museum Movie Night at MVVM

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM), in partnership with the Miami County Veterans Service, will be holding two Museum Movie Nights.

The first movie night will be held on Friday, Feb. 17. There will be two showings of “Six Triple Eight – All Black Female Battalion of WWII.” The showings are at 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and popcorn will be provided during the movies.

The event is free, but the museum will accept donations.