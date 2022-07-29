Ferguson Construction promotes Mead to Sidney Operations Manager

SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction Company recently announced the promotion of Russ Mead to Sidney Operations Manager.

Mead will be responsible for the financial wellbeing and execution of daily operations of all project management, and field and equipment resources for Ferguson’s Sidney location.

“Russ is an experienced project leader with a 14-year track record in positions of increasing responsibility at Ferguson,” said Jason Stiver, Sidney Vice President. “Over the years, he has gained an intimate understanding of the business and our customers. I am confident his skills and expertise will shape Ferguson’s Sidney operational strategies, harmonizing growth and ingenuity for the long-term vitality of this region and the clients we serve.”

Mead joined Ferguson in 2008 as a Project Supervisor-in-Training where he coordinated field operations to drive projects to successful completion. He continued to work his way up within the company, gaining additional experience and skill through the positions of Project Engineer, Project Manager and most recently, Manager of Sidney’s Special Projects division.

Mead also showcased his leadership and strategic acumen through the implementation of a cloud-based project management system, enhancement of the client experience and teammate development, while acting as the voice of special projects in all decisions at the executive level.

Mead earned a bachelor of science in Construction Systems Management from The Ohio State University and a Construction MBA from the Associated Builders & Contractors of the Ohio Valley.

