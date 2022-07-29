Local events and meetings

Social Marketing: Tipp Monroe Community Services

Discover the basics of business branding and how to be found on search engines like Google in a class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. The cost of the class is $33 for Tipp City residents and $35 for non-residents. Register for the class at tmcomservices.org.

Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting

The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will be participating in a special session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 4. The meeting will be held at 760 Railroad Ave in room 404, and is available to the public. The meeting is for approving contracts for the track project and hiring of personnel. The special session may include an executive session if necessary.

Healthy Eating: Tipp Monroe Community Services

Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Schulte Wellness to offer a class on healthy eating for ages 18 and older from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Schulte Wellness teaching kitchen. Dr. Val Schulte will demonstrate how to make a delicious plant-based nourish bowl made from the freshest vegetables from the market and real whole foods and spices. Dr. Val will also be talking about healthy nutrition and disease prevention. The cost of the class is $73 for Tipp City residents and $75 for non-residents. Register for the class at tmcomservices.org.

Fort Rowdy Gathering Weekly Meetings: Covington

The Fort Rowdy Gathering will begin having weekly committee meetings every Sunday in August, beginning Sunday, Aug. 7. The meetings will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library located at 102 E. Spring St. All meetings will be open to the public and will be used to prepare for the 30th Fort Rowdy Gathering, which will be held on Labor Day weekend.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals:

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the Tipp City American Legion will be selling their fish and chicken fry, which includes a choice of fried fish or chicken chunks or both and sides including french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and dessert. The total cost of the meal is $10.

From 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, they will be serving their weekly Sunday breakfast for $9 which includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juices.

On Monday, Aug. 8 starting at 6 p.m., the Post will have their monthly baked potato/salad bar with all of the fixings. The meal includes a baked potato or salad for $4 or $7 for both.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking available behind the building. All meals are open to the public.