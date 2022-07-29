Shafer joins Piqua Community Foundation team

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is proud to announce the hire of Destiny L. Shafer as program manager to administer the organization’s grant and scholarship offerings. Her first day was Monday, July 25.

Shafer moved to Piqua in 2019 and resides here with her daughter, Olivia. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ball State University and has a passion for community involvement.

She has five years of experience in the banking industry, most recently as a personal banker at the 5/3 branch in downtown Piqua. She formerly served as a high school assistant athletic director for her alma mater in Union City, Ind., and currently serves on the board of the alumni association.

“I am excited to get involved in the community I now call home,” Shafer said. “I look forward to working with the donors, board and partners of The Foundation and successfully managing the programs that make a difference for Piqua.”

Shafer’s hire at The Foundation marks a change in the staffing structure. Executive Director Michelle Perry’s time has increased, and the program manager role replaces the executive assistant position currently filled by Sarah Fryer. Fryer’s last day is Aug. 5 as she moves on to a new role at an area school.

“With the increased time allocated for Destiny’s and my position, The Foundation is proud to offer extended office hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment,” Perry said. “We are excited to increase our availability to The Foundation’s valued donors and committee members and the community at large.”

The Foundation is located at 209 W. Ash St., Piqua. To learn about The Piqua Community Foundation’s grant and scholarship programs, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.