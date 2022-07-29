The current real estate market has been presenting buyers with more competition for the low inventory of homes on the market.

In the center of it all, you’ll find the guidance and expertise of real estate agents and brokers. If you price a home reasonably, buyers will make offers to buy it. If buyers make the best possible offer, sellers are more likely to sell the home to them. It really is that simple.

For sellers, pricing is still the biggest factor in a listing’s success or failure. Likewise, buyers also need to be aware that their agent’s negotiation skills are more critical now than ever.

Buyers and sellers are coming together in record numbers that would have been unthinkable a few years ago. What everyone needs now is a big dose of perspective, since most home sales are still taking place for the most traditional of reasons: job relocation, growing families, retirement, or even simply downsizing.

Whether buying or selling, your best insurance for a satisfactory sale or purchase is with the knowledge and skills of a professional representative. If you’re unsure about our local market, schedule a cost-free, obligation-free consultation with an agent you know and trust. Then move with confidence.

Considering the size of your investment, why would you put any of your equity at risk by forgoing the assistance and advice of an experienced professional? Maximize your return with a minimum of hassle and cost. You wouldn’t go to court without an attorney and you wouldn’t operate on yourself – you’d want a surgeon! It’s easy to see that some things are just too important to handle without an expert!