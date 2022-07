COVINGTON — Road closures in the community have been announced by the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

Versailles Road between Bradford-Bloomer Road and Union-Church Road in Covington will be closed from Monday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 3 for culvert replacement.

Kessler-Frederick Road between Wheelock Road and Neal-Pearson Road in West Milton will be closed Aug. 1 through Aug. 3 for culvert replacement.