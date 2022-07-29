Law enforcement agencies to attend National Night Out

MIAMI COUNTY — Tuesday, Aug. 2 is National Night Out and law enforcement agencies across the Miami County will be participating.

National Night Out is an annual, nationwide event that seeks to foster relationships between police and the communities they serve. It also serves to increase awareness about policing programs like crime and drug prevention and neighborhood safety.

Tipp City will be holding its third annual National Night Out at Kyle Park located at 500 S. 1st Street. The event, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. will feature a CareFlight landing, pony rides, a fireman’s combat challenge, a magic show, and much more.

“National Night Out continues to grow thanks to the hard work of Officer Dickerson and the members of the police department. National Night Out would also not be possible without the support we receive from business partners in the community,” said Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins. “NNO cultivates partnerships in the community to reduce and prevent crimes. The alliances formed assist department members in solving crimes by reaching out to those willing to help and building relationships.”

Members of the Troy Police department will be attending neighborhood block parties in Troy as they have done since 2017 and members of the Piqua Police department will be attending block parties organized in Piqua.

“We believe it makes our community safer by building connections. Most of a police department’s time is spent responding to problems. National Night Out gives officers a chance to interact with neighborhoods throughout the city when there isn’t a problem,” said Troy Chief Shawn McKinney. “I hope that when officers get to know the community, and the community knows them, when there isn’t a problem, there will be increased trust if we get called to that neighborhood because of a problem.”

Members of the Miami County Sheriffs Department will be attending events throughout the county, call load permitting.

“I believe National Night Out brings the community closer together and builds support and trust by working together to create a safe community to live, work and raise a family,” said Adkins.

“Going forward I would like to see a county-wide National Night Out event like Troy used to host for several years. That event allowed law enforcement from across the county to interact with many more residents,” said Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

National Night Out began in August of 1984 through a network of law enforcement agencies and neighborhood watch groups. The first event involved roughly 2.5 million people across 400 communities and 23 states according to the National Association of Town Watch. Since then, the event has grown into a national night of celebration and community building promoting safety and building trust in local police departments.