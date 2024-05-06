FFA competes in state convention

Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter members Matthew Osting, left to right, Wyatt Black and Braden Zekas pose with their state proficiency awards after attending the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus on May 2 and 3. Courtesy photo Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter executives Alaina Helsinger, left to right, Fletcher Harris, and Rhylee Eichhorn pose with their state proficiency awards after attending the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus on May 2 and 3. Courtesy photo Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter members pose with their state FFA degrees after attending the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus on May 2 and 3. Courtesy photo Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter members pose with their awards after attending the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus on May 2 and 3. Courtesy photo

COLUMBUS — On May 2 and 3, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus. Members were recognized for various accomplishments and competed in several contests.

Motivational speakers at the convention included Krista Simpson Anderson, Morris Morrison, National FFA Officer Morgan Anderson from Ohio, and State FFA President Luke Jennings.

The highlight of the trip was the conferring of the state FFA degree. This year, Miami East High School had five members receive the honor. Seniors Jadyn Bair, Ava Prince, and Elisabeth Norman and juniors Wyatt Black and Rhylee Eichhorn earned the degree. The degree requirements are based on their earned income from their supervised agricultural experience program, leadership experience, and FFA and community activities.

During the National Chapter Award results the chapter was named a gold medal chapter. Additionally, the chapter placed in the top 10 in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. The chapter was named a top 10 overall in the state out of approximately 325 chapters. These results are from the chapter’s national chapter application. The application will now be sent to the national FFA for review and placing.

Students were recognized for having outstanding supervised agricultural experience programs through the State Proficiency Award program. All students earned a cash prize and were recognized on stage with a plaque.

Wyatt Black was named second in the state in agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship. Black was the state winner in agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance placement. Braden Zekas was the state winner in agricultural processing. Matthew Osting was named fourth in the state in diversified grain production placement. Haley Barnes was the state winner in specialty crop production. Rhylee Eichhorn was named third in the state in swine production entrepreneurship. Fletcher Harris was the state winner in turf grass management.

Past chapter officers submitted their year’s officer books. Madison Maxson, Wyatt Black, and Reagan Howell received state recognition for completing gold-rated chapter secretary, treasurer and reporter books, respectively.

Wyatt Black and Kinsley Courtright were members of the state FFA band. Audrey Ponchillia was a member of the state FFA choir. Other recognition for the chapter included special recognition for the donation of money to various charities.

Members attending were Wyatt Black, Hale Beck, Shelby Buck, Kinsley Courtright, Rhylee Eichhorn, Alek Fine, Colton Hamby, Alaina Helsinger, Cora Hildebrand, Kaci Manns, Charlotte Norman, Elisabeth Norman, Audrey Ponchillia, Kyle Wright, and Emily Zawalich. Several additional members, parents and special guests joined the chapter during the convention to celebrate the accomplishments.

While in Columbus, the members also attended the convention’s career show, met FFA members from across the state, and enjoyed eating out. Members toured the Anthony Thomas Candy Factory and visited the Field of Corn in Dublin.