Ps33 Music holds community worship gathering

Ps33 Music Co-Founder Ron Nelson conducts the Ps33 Community Worship Choir at St. Paul’s Church in Piqua on April 21. Photo courtesy of Amy Sillman

PIQUA — On April 21, Pastor Dr. Keith Gebhart welcomed over 300 people to the Ps33 Music community worship gathering, “On Earth as it is in Heaven” at St. Paul’s Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua.

According to a news release from Amy Sillman, under the direction of Ps33 Music Co-Founder Ron Nelson, the Ps33 Community Worship Choir, Ps33 Community Worship Orchestra, and the St. Paul’s Kids’ Praise! youth choir performed hymns and sacred instrumental selections spanning from the 17th century through the present day, with the congregation participating in singing several of the hymns.

Ps33 Music Co-Founder Glenda Nelson was the pianist. Tenor Rev. Jason Townsend — the worship pastor of St. Paul’s Church — and soprano Jackie Price — a Ps33 Music leadership team member — performed solos and a duet. St. Paul’s Kids’ Praise! youth choir member Sydney Hanlon also performed a solo. Rev. Steve Wills read the scripture.

The service was live-streamed, and the recording can be viewed on St. Paul’s Church’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH30X3tdsCE.

After the service, congregants enjoyed a reception featuring coffee and a fabulous spread of delicious sweets provided by the members of St. Paul’s Church and arranged by Marcia Niswonger, reception coordinator and member of St. Paul’s Church.

The mission of Ps33 Music is to equip God’s people for skillful worship in the home, church, and community. To this end, Ps33 Music offers music and worship classes; worship and praise community ensembles; and hosts community praise and worship gatherings.

The Ps33 Community Worship Orchestra and Choir members hail from schools and churches in Cedarville, Clayton, Greenville, Oakwood, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, and Vandalia.

“We are so humbled by the overwhelming community support for this worship gathering. Working with the Ps33 musicians was, and continues to be a great joy,” said Ps33 Music Co-Founders Ron and Glenda Nelson. “We look forward to our next gathering on Nov. 10, and hope new friends will join us in the choir and orchestra. Those interested in joining the Ps33 Community Worship Choir or Orchestra please sign up at www.Ps33music.com.”