Troy Fire receives Miami County Foundation grant

Troy Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Wade Dexter accepts a $3,664 grant from the Miami County Foundation to purchase new video intubation equipment for the Troy Fire Department on May 3. Courtesy photo

TROY — The Troy Fire Department was recently awarded a $3,664 grant from the Miami County Foundation to purchase new video intubation equipment.

Video-assisted laryngoscopes like the ones used by Troy Fire use a video screen to give a clearer view of the throat and trachea for easier, faster patient intubation. This tool results in speedier and more accurate patient care. The new equipment will replace the current video intubation equipment that is no longer in production.

“This grant will help us purchase new video-assisted laryngoscopes, an innovative device that can prove invaluable for managing difficult airway situations,” said Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons. “We are so appreciative to the Miami County Foundation for supporting the efforts of the Troy Fire Department.”