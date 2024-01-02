FFA member Black receives SAE grant

Black Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter

CASSTOWN — Wyatt Black, a Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter member, recently received a $1,000 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grant from Farm Credit Services.

Black, the son of Kris and Becky Black, will use the grant funds to purchase equipment to improve the efficiency and production of his repurposing of chassis for wagons and trailer businesses.

SAE grants require FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business, or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion of the grant fiscal year, grant recipients must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.

Members of FFA include future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers, and premier professionals in many career fields.

FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of a history and heritage that will never change.