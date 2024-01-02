Thanks to Troy Eagles 971

To the editor:

The St. Patrick Soup Kitchen wishes to thank the Troy Eagles 971 for their generous donation of $9,000! The Soup Kitchen was honored to host Ruben’s Thanksgiving Meal and we had to rent a large tent to accommodate everyone. The tent was a large unexpected expense but we knew it was the right thing to do to make sure Ruben’s legacy continued. The Eagles heard about this and just made a donation to cover the expense of the tent! We think it’s important to share how much they give back to the community. Thanks for helping the Soup Kitchen and for all you do in our community!

Greg Taylor

St. Patrick Soup Kitchen