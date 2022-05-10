Fifteen miles on the Erie Canal

Students from Piqua Central Intermediate School watch as a pair of mules and a driver pull the General Harrison, a replica canalboat on a restored section of the Miami & Erie Canal during a field trip to the John Johnston Farm and Indian Agency on Tuesday. The Johnston Farm will open for the season with Family Days on June 11-12. A re-dedication ceremony will be held on July 9 at 2 p.m., showcasing the completion of more than two years of renovations. On August 28, the Farm will celebrate its 50th year with a full day of activities.