Troy Council’s Sidewalk and Streets Committee recommends sidewalk replacements

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy City Council committees met Monday evening with the Streets and Sidewalks Committee recommending moving forward with the city’s phase 14 sidewalk reconstruction and repair program.

The Streets and Sidewalks Committee recommended moving forward with the program, including recommending advertising for bids and entering into a contract for the program at a cost not to exceed $300,000. The project was budgeted in the Capital Improvement Fund, and it also includes replacing and/or establishing handicap ramps at intersections within the area.

Patrick Titterington, director of Public Service and Safety, said phase 14 will affect 126 parcels, and of those parcels, the owners of 108 parcels did not obtain permits.

Phase 14 will include locations within the following areas:

• Morehead Street from Canal Street to Race Drive;

• Scott Street from Morehead Street to Canal Street;

• Long Street from Ellis Street to Floral Avenue;

• Floral Avenue from Canal Street to Race Drive;

• Jeep Street from Dixie Avenue to Race Drive;

• Patton Street from Dixie Avenue to Race Drive;

• Dixie Avenue from Jeep Street; and,

• Fox Harbor Drive from West Main Street to New Castle Drive.

Property owners can pay the city for their share of the project. Those who do pay the city will have the costs assessed to the property taxes as necessary to be paid over a five-year period.

Following that, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee recommended moving forward with accepting easements and executing related documents in preparation of phase two of the West Main Street Corridor Improvement Project. Construction of phase two from Ridge Avenue to the Interstate-75 northbound ramps will begin in 2023, according to the city’s website.

In other news:

The Buildings and Utilities Committee recommended advertising for bids and entering into a contract for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Media Cleaning Project. The cost is not to exceed $97,000.

According to Titterington’s report, filters “are used as a treatment process at the Water Treatment Plant. Sand and anthracite material, the media, has to be cleaned when it loses its effectiveness. This media was installed over 25 years ago and is in need of cleaning. Media cleaning with chemicals certified for drinking water application will extend filter life and improve performance.” This was included in the 2022 water budget.

Next, the Community and Economic Development Committee recommended moving forward with the following rezonings:

• Rezoning of the Blackmore-Hill Annexation from Miami County general agriculture to city zoning of agricultural-residential zoning.

• Rezoning of the Ferryman-Kerber Annexation, including 2.99 acres from Miami County general agriculture to city zoning of agricultural-residential zoning and 0.717 acres from Miami County one-family residential to city zoning of single-family residential.

None of those items have been approved by the Troy City Council yet. The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St.