Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

May 7

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 7:33 a.m. on the 400 block of East Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at noon on the 8200 block of Covington Gettysburg Road in Newberry Township.

INFORMATION REPORT: At approximately 3:52 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint on the 7400 block of South Rangeline Road in Union Township. The reporting party stated her mirror appeared to be missing, unsure as to where it had went. The reporting party requested this be documented in case someone damaged her vehicle with malicious intent.

ESCAPE: A deputy was dispatched to the Upper Valley Medical Center on a report that a furloughed inmate had left his assigned hospital room and ultimately left the hospital. The inmate was not located. A charge of escape will be filed, and a warrant will be requested.

TRAFFIC: A driver was cited for driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of Singer Road and Haskett Lane in Bethel Township at 5:37 p.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the 500 block of High Street in Bradford in reference to a dog complaint at 6:11 p.m. Upon arrival, the dog owner took possession of the dog. The dog owner was warned for failure to confine. This case is closed.

TRAFFIC: An illegal immigrant was cited for a brake light violation and driving without a license in the area of State Route 201 and U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township at 6:30 p.m. ICE was contacted about his immigration status and they stated that “they cannot deport illegal immigrants due to the current administration.” The driver was released from the scene, and the passenger drove the vehicle with a valid license.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to the YMCA Robinson Branch on a report of a male refusing to leave the facility and fighting with the supervisor at 9:11 p.m. The male left prior to the deputy’s arrival through a side door and could not be identified. A deputy will meet with the YMCA staff later after they have had an opportunity to check their computer sign in logs to obtain male’s identity. This matter is pending.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to a burglary complaint on the 9200 block of Pearson Road in Union Township at 10:28 p.m. After further investigation, the incident was found to be trespassing. This case is pending further investigation.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to East Weymer Drive in Springcreek Township on a white German Shepard loose in the roadway at 10:31 p.m. The listed individual was able to secure the dog and call the sheriff’s office. The deputy was able to take possession of the dog and place the dog into the law enforcement kennel with no issue.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to meet with the listed individual at the Miami County Animal Shelter. The individual had found a black pitbull running loose on Kerr Road in Tipp City. The pitbull was taken and placed into the shelter with no issues. This case is closed.

May 8

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 9:38 a.m. on the 5900 block of Frederick Garland Road in Union Township.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was an animal complaint at 10:22 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Rangeline Road in Union Township. A report was taken.

UNRULY: There was an unruly juvenile complaint on Lefevre Road in Staunton Township. A juvenile was warned. Case is closed.

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to the 9100 block of Emerick Road in Union Township on a reckless complaint at 7:37 p.m. After further investigation, an adult male was warned for disorderly conduct.