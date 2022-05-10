Miami County Foundation awards over $290,000 in grants

By Haylee Pence

Hpence@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY – On Friday, May 6, the Miami County Foundation gifted 84 grants to non-profit organizations, local school districts, classrooms, and villages with a total grant amount of $290,441.

Each organization applied through the Miami County Foundation with a deadline of Feb. 28. The organizations must meet the requirements to be considered including providing services for Miami County residents, be a non-profit with tax exemption, preferably 501(c)(3), and provide the project the grant will fund. First consideration for grants are given to “organizations that did not receive grant funding the previous year” and “school applicants that are not requesting continued funding for the same project,” according to the grant application.

The Ongoing Humanitarian Grant Awards were given to 14 different organizations whose purpose is to provide food, shelter, medical, or transportation to individuals throughout Miami County, including the Family Abuse Shelter, Covington Outreach Association, the New Path, Inc., New Creation Counseling Center, and Troy Lions Charities.

Two organizations received the Jean & John Dugan Family Fund with a $1,000 grant each, the Family Abuse Shelter and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen.

The Miami County Foundation thanked their annual partners for outreach and community engagement. Their partners total 21 total local businesses, including Bruns General Contracting, Scott Family McDonald’s, Minster Bank, Park National Bank, and Power 107.1 LP-FM.

There were 13 schools or education centers that received grants to impact the children and youth of Miami County. Many of the projects addressed academic needs, athletic needs, or artistic needs that varied by school system. Some of the school’s athletic programs also applied for grants.

Local fire stations and municipalities received grants for projects as well, including the village of Covington for a pavilion in the new park being constructed for a total of $14,000.

Many of the organizations thanked the Miami County Foundation for their grants and to the executive director, Natalie Rohlfs, for “always being prompt in answering phone calls and all questions,” which was resounded by many organization representatives.

Rohlfs stated, “It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, annual donors, and business partners, that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grants for local non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $9 million in grants have been awarded by Miami County Foundation since inception.”