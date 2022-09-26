Financial assistance available for YMCA membership fees

TROY — The Miami County YMCA welcomes all who wish to be members regardless of their ability to pay established fees.

To accomplish this, the YMCA sets membership fees at rates affordable to the majority of the residents in the Miami County service area and provides financial assistance to those for whom the rates are not affordable. Individuals who apply will be awarded assistance based on their demonstrated ability to pay through information requested by the YMCA and the YMCA’s ability to fund the assistance.

Financial assistance forms are available at both the Piqua Branch YMCA and the Robinson Branch YMCA courtesy desks. You may also obtain an application on the Miami County YMCA website under the membership tab. The confidential approval process for submitted applications, which are fully completed, takes approximately two weeks, but may be longer dependent upon the volume of applications received by the YMCA. The financial assistance program is made possible through the generous support of the YMCA annual support campaign by individuals, corporations and the Miami County United Way.

Are you eligible?

1. Applicants must reside or work in the Miami County.

2. Applications for youth memberships must be completed and signed by a parent or legal guardian.

3. Assistance is granted based on financial need such as household income level, medical expenses, etc.

4. The financial assistance program reduces the membership fee, it does not eliminate it. Qualifying applicants will be required to pay a portion of the membership fee.

5. Assistance is granted for one year. Recipients of the financial assistance program must reapply each year. (Fees will be automatically restored to full rates for failure to reapply each year for assistance).

6. Applications must be complete and provide proper verification of all household income for it to be considered.

For additional information, please contact either Miami County YMCA branch at 937-440-9622 or 937-773-9622.