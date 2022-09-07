Financial workshops offered at Piqua Public Library

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will host four free Financial Workshop events from 5:30 to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Louis Room.

Three additional workshops are scheduled at the same time the following three Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20, and 27.

Collin Crowe is a financial professional with a background in finance, insurance, sales and a strong work ethic. He is a husband and the father of two daughters and a son.

Crowe views himself as the pilot on the journey to a financial destination. He will help people navigate through turbulent market environments and make the necessary course corrections along the way to maintain their heading to those ideal destinations. Whether it be retirement, education considerations for one’s children or grandchildren, preparing for the unexpected or preparing for the estate, Collin can help guide people along their journey.

In this four-week workshop, there will be a variety of topics discussed geared to provide an overview of financial literacy that speaks to building, organizing, protecting and transferring wealth. The topics to be discussed will be the foundations of investing, covering the basics of investing as well as the basics of investments. Week two would be an engaging course on how to plan for retirement, common mistakes that people make and ways to avoid them. Week three, there will be a course on life insurance and when is it appropriate and how does it fit into the financial strategy. Lastly, the course will end with estate planning. There will be an estate planning attorney present to answer additional questions. Seating is extremely limited to satisfy the capacity of the room.

Please register on-line at www.piqualibrary.org, stop in or call the library at 937-773-6753 to join in on this free financial workshop.