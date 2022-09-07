Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare certified a ‘Great place to work’

TROY – Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare, in Troy, has been certified as a “Great place to work” for its employees, by Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm.

Great place to work certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are, their title, or what they do at the skilled nursing facility. Results were developed from recently given employee surveys.

The Great Place to Work organization evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare. These included:

• Employee pride in the organization’s community impact;

• Belief that their work makes a difference;

• Feeling their work has special meaning, and more.

“Every day, we seek to make Troy Rehabilitation a rewarding, empowering workplace for our entire staff,” said Troy Hutchison, administrator of the facility, in a press release. “This is a wonderful honor to receive from our employees and their satisfaction reflects the caring, compassionate atmosphere our residents enjoy.”

Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare has much to be proud of, noted Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work in the release. “They stepped up to support the well-being of their employees hard at work caring for high-risk populations at unprecedented levels throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to this great workplace for its dedication to strong company culture.”

“We applaud Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights, in the release. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Troy Rehabilitation:

Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare is a 155-bed skilled nursing facility in Troy, Ohio, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care, and a secure memory care unit and a brand new, state of the art, in house Hemodialysis Unit The center is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact Shonica Bowermeister at 937-335-7161 or visit the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare website at www.troycarecenter.com