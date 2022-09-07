Tippecanoe golfers edge Troy in MVL action

TROY — It was a matchup of two of the top teams in the MVL in girls golf.

And the Tippecanoe girls golf team was able to come away with a 187-196 win over Troy on the back nine at Miami Shores Tuesday.

Tipp improved to 5-1 overall and maintained a one-game lead over Greenville with a 3-0 record in the MVL.

“It was a good road win for us in the league,” Tippecanoe coach Scott Murray said. “We didn’t shoot quite as low as we have been.”

Troy dropped to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.

“It was a good match,” Troy coach Matt Wibbeler said. “We are having a really good season. We didn’t play as well as we have been. But, we still had a lot of girls below their averages.”

Tipp’s Abigail Poston was match medalist with a 42 and Kaitlyn Smith had a 45.

“Abigail (Poston) and Kaitlyn (Smith) were real solid for us,” Murray said. “Olivia (Kreusch’s) score is what it was because she is having issues with her back. Rianna Brownlee did a nice job.”

Kreusch had a 49, Brownlee carded a 51 and Delaney Decamp came in with a 61.

Morgan Maxwell led Troy with a 47.

Other Trojan scores were Elise Hempker 48, Cate Rehmert 50, Faith Overholser 51, Diya Patel 52 and Emma Honeycutt 57.

“One of our goals was to compete for the MVL title,” Wibbeler said. “That is going to be tougher now. But, this was still a solid match for us. We will see Tippecanoe again at the MVL meet.”

Troy was scheduled to play in the Beavercreek Invitational Wednesday before traveling to Cassel Hills Thursday to play Tippecanoe in a non-conference match.

Piqua 208,

Covington 247

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team picked up a win in non-conference action on the front nine at Echo Hills.

BOYS

Covington 171,

Lehman 179

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team picked up a win over Lehman Catholic’s in TRC action on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Covington’s Sam Grabeman and Lehman’s Henry Peterson shared medalist honors with 39.

Peterson birdied the first and seventh holes for the Cavaliers.

Covington’s Bryson Hite carded a 42, with birdies on the fourth and seventh holes.

Other Covington scores were Cameron Haines 44, Connor Humphrey 48, Brody Manson 50 and Hunter Ray 51.

Other Lehman scores were Noel Peterson 42, Hezekiah Bezy 44, Nick Wright 54, Isabel Flores 55 and Brian Bauman 69.

Newton 151,

Ansonia 185

PIQUA — The Newton boys golf team picked up a win on the front at Echo Hills Tuesday in WOAC action.

Arcanum 173,

FM 194,

Bradford 202

ARCANUM — The Bradford boys golf team dropped a tri-match a Beachwood Golf Course Tuesday in WOAC action.

