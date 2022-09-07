WM plans annual Cruise-In

WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In.

“We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”

“We block off every side street that we can,” he said.

The Cruise-In will run from 4 to 8 p.m., and will be held at the corner of state Route 571 and state Route 48 in West Milton. Admission and registration will be free; food vendors will be available, and many downtown businesses will also stay open late during the event.

“There will be food vendors on the street as well as Sour Mugs the bar, they have food,” Tomlinson said. “Clark’s Pizza usually does a booth, but I haven’t confirmed that yet.”

“There will be people lining up there about 1 o’clock,” he said. “As long as the weather’s good, it’s a great turnout and more of a really relaxed vibe. Just kind of come hang out, visit the shops, and that kind of thing, to get familiar with downtown.”

Registration can be done at the Cruise-In, and the Rotary will award dash plaques and trophies in several categories.

“They are going to do a few trophies,” Tomlinson said. “There will be a little stand for registration. Once they get in, they can walk up to the registration tent at the DJ booth.”

Organizers expect several hundred cars to register for the event.

“We’ve had up to 500 at one time,” Tomlinson said. “It really just kind of depends on the weather.”

This year will be the Cruise-In’s 14th consecutive year, except for 2020.

“We listed it as 14th annual,” Tomlinson said. “In 2020 we didn’t have a show, but at that point nobody was having car shows. Last year we had it, and we had a great time last year.”

“Each town does it,” he said. “Greenville does it the week before we do; the next week after ours is Tipp City, and the week after that is New Carlisle.”

The cruise-in is sponsored by the West Milton Rotary, with help from Flawless Design and O’Reilly Auto Parts. More information can be found online at www.facebook.com/WestMiltonRotary/ or by calling 937-232-6592.

“It’s all about promoting business in West Milton,” Tomlinson said. “The shops will be open. Small town business; that’s what it centers around.”

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.