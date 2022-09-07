Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 9-2 with a 4-1 win over Carroll Tuesday at Troy High School.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Lucy Buhman 6-3, 6-3; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Meredith Sanders 6-1, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Maria Camacho 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers lost to Meghan Pavlette and Izzy Romeo 6-2, 6-1 and Catherine Logan and Gwen Turnbull defeated Ally Walls and Maddie Brickner 6-4, 6-3.

Tipp 4,

C-J 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team improved to 8-3 with a home win over Chaminade-Julienne Tuesday.

Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team prepped for a big match with Troy Thursday by defeating Fairborn 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.

“We served tough, had a great inside attack and serve received very well,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “What allowed Fairborn to make some runs was our errors on easy plays. Still there was lots of energy and a good outcome.”

Olivia Gustavson had six kills and Alex Voisard had 11 kills and nine digs.

Alexa Mader had nine kills and Strong added seven kills.

Hannah Wildermuth had 30 assists and two blocks, Bri Morrison served three aces and Savannah Clawson had 11 digs.

Tipp travels to Troy Thursday.

Stebbins 3,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost a marathon MVL match at home Tuesday night, falling to Stebbins 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11.

Covington 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Covington volleyball team improvedto 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in the TRC with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 win over Northridge.

Taylor Kirker had 10 aces and 26 assists and Nigella Reck had 15 kills and three aces.

Carlie Besecker had six kills and Reaghan Lemp served seven aces.

Miami East 3,

Milton-Union 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team defeated Milton-Union 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 in TRC action Tuesday.

Newton 3,

Arcanum o

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 win over Arcanum.

“Tonight was a huge team effort,” Newton coach Danita Rapp said. “In set three, Arcanum wasn’t backing down. We were able to recover and finished it off with a five-point service run by Eva Bowser.”

Ella Rapp had 30 assists and 11 digs and Emma Hemphill had seven kills and nine digs.

Bowser had 10 digs and Kaylee Deeter added eight digs.

Olivia Rapp had eight kills and Bella Hall had 10 kills.

Sienna Montgomery added 10 kills.

Soccer

Newton 3,

Dixie o

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a home win in WOAC action.

BOYS

Soccer

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy boys soccer team picked up an MVL road win Tuesday night.

Tippecanoe 8,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team cruised to a MVL win.

Caleb Ransom had two goals and three assists and Landon Haas had one goal and two assists.

Hudson Owen had one goal and one assist and AJ Jergens, Carson King, Landon Luginbuhl and Zack Shellhammer all had one goal.

Levi Baileys and Keegan Fowler each had one assist and Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

Bethel 4,

Indian Lake 0

LEWISTOWN — The Bethel boys soccer team picked up a shutout on the soccer pitch.

Jace Houk had two goals and one assist for Bethel, 5-1-0.

Matt Smith had two goals and Kyle Brueckman and Grant Bean each had one assist.