Find fun activities to celebrate the eclipse

Northwest Ohio is gearing up to celebrate the celestial anomaly of a total solar eclipse with a totally full calendar of area events.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

• Delphos: The Delphos Canal Museum, 241 N. Main St., Delphos, will have A Classy Night at the Museum from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is $25 per person, including drinks and appetizers for this 21-plus event. People should dress in their best vintage clothing. Call 419-204-6514 for reservations or visit bit.ly/3x49CDj for details.

• Greenville: The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Weekend Bash. Pre-eclipse warmup is planned with music from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. with Tom Everhart. There is no cover charge for the music events. Hunts food trailer will be on site all four days.

• Wapakoneta: The Galloway, 15 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, will offer dueling pianos from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Call 419-236-8802 for tickets. There will be light appetizers, dinner and a cash bar.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

• Delphos: The Solar Eclipse Party is a free event sponsored by the Delphian Social Club at The Lot, at the corner of Main and Fourth streets. It’s free, with food trucks from 3 to 11 p.m. There will be bounce houses, blow-up obstacle courses and a mechanical rocket ship for kids. Alcohol’s available for the adults, along with college basketball on screens. From 8 to 11 p.m., live music will be provided by Adam Wisher. Visit bit.ly/3Pv0m1e for details.

• Greenville: The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Weekend Bash. Pre-eclipse warmup is planned with music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. by Fred and Ron. There is no cover charge for the music events. Hunts food trailer will be onsite all four days.

• Lima: The Solar Smash Bash runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater, 128 E. Spring St., Lima. There will be vendors, astronomy displays. food trucks, cash bar tent, cosmic-themed merchandise and a kid’s zone. The headline is Direct Energy, a 1980s cover band. The event is free, and free parking is available nearby at Allen County Children Services, 123 W. Spring St.; the YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth S., on lots west of Elizabeth Street; and in the parking lot at the corner of North and Union streets across from the Allen County RTA.

• Lima: The Lima Symphony Orchestra presents its season finale at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Principal flutist Erin Torres and saxophonist Michael Torres are featured in the program, “Faure and Dvorak.” They’ll present Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres by Missy Mazzoli in honor of the eclipse. Buy tickets online at bit.ly/3x40Chn.

• Lima: Mentalist Bill Gladwell will perform his “Eclipse the Ordinary” mind reader show at 7:30 p.m. at The Ohio Theatre, 122 W. North St., Lima, in the Stage Door Canteen. Seating is first-come, first-served and limited to 60 people. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner, with a 7:30 p.m. showtime.

• Pandora: The Swiss Community Historical Society, 8350 Bixel Road, Pandora, will be open for self-guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m., including the house, garden, workshop and barn. Activities for children included games and toys, candle-making and corn-husk dolls. There’s no fee, but donations support the facility.

• Sidney: The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney, will start the Eclipse of Ohio Jam at 7 p.m., presented by Randy Young. The concert features country music artists including Ashley Knapp, Logan Rush and Carter Winter. Buy tickets online at sidneytheatre.org.

• Sidney: The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney, will provide a midnight special showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” including a shadow cast of the cult classic. Buy tickets online at sidneytheatre.org.

• Wapakoneta: Armstrong Air & Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. With admission, there are guided tours in the Early Space Gallery at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.. There are also space-themed children’s activities in the STEM Center from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Wapakoneta: The Galloway, 15 E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, will offer dueling pianos from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Call 419-236-8802 for tickets. There will be light appetizers, dinner and a cash bar.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

• Delphos: The No Sun Run 5K is slated for 2 p.m. by the Delphos Run Club. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. It starts at Jefferson High School, 901 Wildcat Lane, Delphos. Learn more at bit.ly/499lcdo.

• Delphos: The Delphos Rotary Club’s Music in the Park starts at 3 p.m. at The Lot, at the corner of Main and Fourth streets.

• Greenville: The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Weekend Bash. Pre-eclipse warmup is planned with music from 5 to 8 p.m. with DJ by Moose. There is no cover charge for the music events. Hunts food trailer will be onsite all four days.

• Minster: Community Lanes, 356 E. Third St., Minster, has live music. Mora & Andrew perform from noon to 3 p.m., with Demange Brothers on stage from 3 to 6 p.m.

• Pandora: The Swiss Community Historical Society, 8350 Bixel Road, Pandora, will be open for self-guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m., including the house, garden, workshop and barn. Activities for children included games and toys, candle-making and corn-husk dolls. There’s no fee, but donations support the facility.

• Sidney: The Kiwanis Club of Sidney will hold its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge, 221 S. Main Ave., Sidney. The cost of the meal is $10 per person and includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce and milk.

• Sidney: The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney, will have a live concert with Pink Floyd tribune band and laser light show “Echoes of Pink Floyd” at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at sidneytheatre.org.

• Troy: A Night in the Stars is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Troy. Set against the backdrop of downtown Troy, this event promises an unforgettable experience of live music, community spirit, and celestial wonders. Festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a performance by The Hanks Panks. At 6:30 p.m., the headliner STRANGER, a 1980s cover band, will perform. The event is organized by Troy Main Street, in collaboration with the City of Troy.

• Wapakoneta: Armstrong Air & Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. With admission, there are guided tours in the Early Space Gallery at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.. There are also space-themed children’s activities in the STEM Center from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The parking lot closes to all public vehicles at 6 p.m., with no overnight parking allowed.

• Wapakoneta: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 Perry St., Wapakoneta, the home church of the Neil Armstrong family, will have a lunch and dinner fundraiser from noon to 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

• Bowling Green: Bowling Green State University is holding a watch party at Doyt Perry Stadium, which is free and open to the learning community and public as a whole. This family-friendly event will include a variety of fun and educational activities, demonstrations, music, telescope viewing, and food. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided for safe viewing, free of charge for all in attendance.

• Delphos: The Delphos Optimist Pancake and Sausage Breakfast is 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Lot, at the corner of Main and Fourth streets.

• Findlay: The Hancock Park District has an eclipse party slated for 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Riverbend Recreation Area, 16618 township Road 208, Findlay, at the Meadows Activity Area, Shelter No. 7. You can also check out a solar eclipse ambassador station at Shelter 7. Kids can create crafts. Solar eclipse glasses, pinhole viewer cards and commemorative stickers will be available. There’s also a telescope viewing area.

• Findlay: The Hancock Park District has an eclipse after-party planned for 9 p.m. at Riverbend Recreation Area, 16618 township Road 208, Findlay, at the Meadows Activity Area, Shelter No. 7. They’ll point out constellations and talk about their folklore, using telescopes. All ages are welcome, and the event is free.

• Jackson Center: Giving It For Tomorrow will sponsor Tiger Eclipse: Totality Together, Illuminating Tomorrow, a free viewing event with eclipse glasses, drinks and snacks available at Wally Byarn Memorial Park, at the corner of state Route 274 (Pike Street) and Parkview Drive.

• Greenville: The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Weekend Bash. The total solar eclipse party starts at noon with a cover charge of $15, members excluded. Free eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 guests. The band Triple Nickle will perform from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a raffle for a half hog or $300.

• Harrod: The Harrod Event Center has live music from the band Mischief for its Total Eclipse Party, scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. at the center, 9520 Harrod Road, Harrod. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the eclipse from the soccer field. Concessions will be available, and there’s a bounce house. Parking is $5 per car to help cover costs.

• Lima: The Lima Astronomical Society canceled its events at the Schoonover Observatory.

• Lima: ArtSpace Lima, 65 Town Square, Lima, will present Dancing in the Moonlight from noon to 5 p.m. Rooftop viewing is available on the top floor of the downtown parking garage. There’s music by Brother Believe Me and a dinner by Bean City Chicken, with eclipse glasses included in the $20 ticket price. Just bring a chair. Call for presale tickets at 419-222-1721.

• Lima: The Met, 306 N. Main St., Lima, will have an eclipse party from 2 to 4 p.m. on its big patio.

• Minster: Community Lanes, 356 E. Third St., Minster, has live music. Brad Martin, the lead singer from Audio Graffiti Cincy, will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Piqua: Piqua Seventh-Day Adventist Church and School will open up its church grounds at 4020 state Route 185, Piqua. The first 100 people to register can view for free, with restrooms available. Please call 419-305-2298 to register.

• Piqua: Echo Hills Golf Club, 2100 Echo Lake Drive, Piqua, will offer a Total Eclipse Glow Event from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. The front nine will be set up with glow equipment to play in the dark. Cost is $40 per person, plus greens and cart fees. Price includes one pair of solar-safe sunglasses, two LED golf balls and one LED necklace. Register at 937-615-6690 or [email protected] by April 6.

• Put-in-Bay: Put-in-Bay will offer a once-in-a-lifetime, away-from-the-crowds viewing experience. The Monumental Eclipse will be viewed on the lawn of the Perry’s Monument & Peace Memorial starting at noon. Bring your own lawn chairs. When you get off of the ferrtm you will be greeted with free solar glasses and a What’s Open Map to help you navigate your day. The Miller Ferry is offering a ticket and cart packaged deal for the day for info go to www.millerferry.com.

• Toledo: The University of Toledo will welcome the community to campus to view the eclipse, with music, food trucks and educational family-friendly activities lined up on Centennial Mall. Seating available in the Glass Bowl between noon and 6 p.m.

• Troy: Eclipse on the Square is slated for noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Troy. Dance band Party Punch will perform as sky-gazers watch the partial than total solar eclipse. Happy the Clown, also known as Ranger Vic, will also perform.

• Walbridge: The village will hold an eclipse viewing party from 1-4 p.m. at Railway Park.

• Wapakoneta: Armstrong Air & Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta, will open its museum parking lot to the public at 8:30 a.m., with no reservations. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be free viewing eclipse areas on the front lawn from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, with hospitality, food and beverages available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum is available for visits with admission.

• Wapakoneta: Body & Soul Wellness, 15 Willipie St., Suite 200, Wapakoneta, will offer a Psychic Fair, with several psychic readers sharing their gifts.

• Wood County parks: Staff will be present at Bradner Preserve, Carter Historic Farm and William Henry Harrison Park. Some eclipse glasses will be available, but quantities are limited. Arrive well before 3 p.m. to claim a spot at your selected park, bring a blanket and get comfy as we wait for the moment of totality at 3:13 p.m.

• West Liberty: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, 10051 township Road 47, West Liberty, will be open at 10 a.m. with programs scheduled outdoors in tents. Sean Andres, representing the Cincinnati Observatory Center, will present two different talks. At noon he will share connections between the Piatt family and the observatory’s founding. At 1 p.m. he will describe the observatory’s role in scientific understanding of solar eclipses. Between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., he will be available to discuss either topic informally in a tent designated for the Cincinnati Observatory. An interactive eclipse demonstration is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. led by Diana Boggs, using a six-foot model of Mac-A-Cheek Castle to show how the moon casts a shadow as it moves between the sun and the earth. Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is open for tours throughout the day during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular fees for the facilitated self-guided interpretive tour will apply. Visitors will be asked to leave the building during the time of the eclipse.

AREA EVENTS CALENDARS

Find updated information from area organizations’ eclipse websites:

Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce: seetheeclipse.org

Visit Sidney/Shelby County: visitsidneyshelby.com/the-2024-solar-eclipse-shelby-county-style/

Logan County Area Chamber of Commerce: locoeclipse.com

Miami County: miamicountysolareclipse.com

Ohio EMA: ema.ohio.gov/media-publications/ohio-total-solar-eclipse

Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce: wapaksolareclipse.com