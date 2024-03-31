Weekend Track Roundup

CLAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls finished 10th at the Jack Lintz Invitational Saturday and the boys finished 17th.

Winning for the Tipp girls was 3,200 relay (Kali Greth, Lucia Ranly, Ella Combs, Leda Anderson), 10:31.25.

Versailles Invitational

VERSAILLES — Several Miami County teams competed in the Versailles Invitational Saturday.

Orange Division

The Bradford boys finished fifth and the Lehman Catholic boys finished eighth.

For Bradford, Owen Beachler swept the 110 hurdles, 16.72 and the 300 hurdles, 41.71.

Also winning were Zage Harleman, 100, 12.24 and the 800 relay (Beachler, Griffin Trevino, Avery Felver, Peyton Melgaard), 1:39.90.

Lehman girls finished sixth and Bradford finished seventh.

For Lehman, Emi Wray swept the 100, 13.60 and 200, 27.91.

Black Division

The Covington boys finished eighth.

Asher Long, swept the 1,600, 4:29.68 and 800, 2:04.21.

Also winning for the Buccs was Preston King, high jump, 5-10.

The Covington girls finished seventh.

Winning for the Lady Buccs was Ramse Vanderhorst, 1,600, 6:09.8 and Carlie Besecker, 400, 62.88.

Tecumseh Invitational

NEW CARLISLE — The Miami East boys won the Tecumseh Invitational and Bethel finished eighth.

The Miami East girls finished eighth.

Winning for the East boys were Gabe Cathcart, 400, 52.13; Devon Vestine, long jump, 19-6; the 400 relay, 45.0 and the 800 relay, 1:35.30.

FRIDAY

Piqua Invitational

PIQUA — The Piqua boys won the six school Piqua Invitational and Milton-Union finished fifth.

Winning for the Piqua boys were Hayden Jones, shot put, 45-7 1-2; Ryder Holtvogt, pole vault, 12-0 and the 400 relay (Garrett Brown, Garrett Brewer, Joey Voskuhl, Dominique Knisley), 44.69.

Winning for Milton-Union were Payton Mayfield, 200, 22.93 and Colin Hinkleman, 3,200, 10:33.47.

Milton-Union girls finished fourth and Piqua was fifth.

Winning for the Bulldogs were Jenna Brumbaugh, 400, 62.84; Ty Parsons, 3,200, 13:28.22 and the 3,200 relay (Brumbaugh, Parsons, Sydnie Bartlett, Savanna Smith), 10:49.08.

Winning for Piqua were Jaida Pams, 100, 13.55 and the 400 relay (Lainey Honeycutt, Ta’laijha Moore, Madison Rampula, Pams), 54.54.