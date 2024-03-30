Weekend Baseball Roundup

The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Coosa Christian 11-1 Friday.
Jaxon Hill and Peyton Schultz had two RBIs each and Preston Zumwalt doubled.
Bryce Eckert and Lucas Merry combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
Arcanum 8,
Covington 6
ARCANUM — The Covington baseball team dropped a road game Friday.
Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Grant Blore had two RBIs.
Connor Humphrey was 2-for-4, Carson Taylor was 2-for-3 and Michael Hagan doubled.
Brairen Denson, Palsgrove and Blore combined on a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.
Hilliard Bradley 5,
Bethel 0
The Bethel baseball team dropped a game Friday.
Evan Goodman had a double.
Luke Gray, Gabe Veldman and Elijah Schroeder combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.
