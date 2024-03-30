Weekend Baseball Roundup

The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Coosa Christian 11-1 Friday.

Jaxon Hill and Peyton Schultz had two RBIs each and Preston Zumwalt doubled.

Bryce Eckert and Lucas Merry combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Arcanum 8,

Covington 6

ARCANUM — The Covington baseball team dropped a road game Friday.

Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Grant Blore had two RBIs.

Connor Humphrey was 2-for-4, Carson Taylor was 2-for-3 and Michael Hagan doubled.

Brairen Denson, Palsgrove and Blore combined on a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.

Hilliard Bradley 5,

Bethel 0

The Bethel baseball team dropped a game Friday.

Evan Goodman had a double.

Luke Gray, Gabe Veldman and Elijah Schroeder combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking seven.

