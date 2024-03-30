Weekend Softball Roundup

Troy pitcher Riley King fires a strike Friday night against Xenia at the Market Street Diamond. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy second baseman Alexis Ater catches a pop up Friday. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy’s Madison Wright drills a double against Xenia Friday. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy’s Mimi Shaw scores a run against Xenia Friday. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

TROY — The Troy softball team made quick work of Xenia Friday, winning 20-0 in five innings.

Riley King and Sophia Knife combined on a one-hitter, striking out seven.

King helped herself with a double.

Mimi Shaw was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Abby Seger was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Alexis Ater had a double and three RBIs.

Ally Cotrell and Emily May had two RBIs each, Madison Wright had a double and two RBIs and Amayah Kennedy had a double.

James Madison 8,

Tippecanoe 3

McClean 11,

Tippecanoe 4

The Tippecanoe softball team dropped two games Friday.

Against James Madison, Emily Aselage and Kyla Fry were both 2-for-4 with a double.

Grace Brooks was 2-for-3.

Rylan Elms pitched a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking six.

Against McClean, Aselage was 2-for-4 and Fry was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Jocelyn Shelton was 2-for-3.

Jaina Drum struck out one and walked two on the mound.

Greenville 17,

Covington 9

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped a game Friday.

Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Whitney Burns was 3-for-4 with a double.

Taylor Foutz had two RBIs and Ava Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a double.

Emalyn Johnson and Jayda McClure both doubled and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

On the mound, Burns and McClure combined to strikeout one and walk one.

