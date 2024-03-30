Weekend Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team made quick work of Xenia Friday, winning 20-0 in five innings.
Riley King and Sophia Knife combined on a one-hitter, striking out seven.
King helped herself with a double.
Mimi Shaw was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Abby Seger was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Alexis Ater had a double and three RBIs.
Ally Cotrell and Emily May had two RBIs each, Madison Wright had a double and two RBIs and Amayah Kennedy had a double.
James Madison 8,
Tippecanoe 3
McClean 11,
Tippecanoe 4
The Tippecanoe softball team dropped two games Friday.
Against James Madison, Emily Aselage and Kyla Fry were both 2-for-4 with a double.
Grace Brooks was 2-for-3.
Rylan Elms pitched a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking six.
Against McClean, Aselage was 2-for-4 and Fry was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Jocelyn Shelton was 2-for-3.
Jaina Drum struck out one and walked two on the mound.
Greenville 17,
Covington 9
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped a game Friday.
Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Whitney Burns was 3-for-4 with a double.
Taylor Foutz had two RBIs and Ava Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a double.
Emalyn Johnson and Jayda McClure both doubled and Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
On the mound, Burns and McClure combined to strikeout one and walk one.
