Fire causes heavy damage to Springcreek Township home

Photo taken from the Facebook page of Piqua Firefighters Local 252.

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — Occupants of a home in Springcreek Township has been displaced after a Monday evening fire.

Dispatch received a 911 call on Monday, Feb. 5, at 6:40 p.m. on a report of a two-story structure fire at 8454 North Piqua Lockington Road.

According to Piqua Fire Capt. Doug Stewart, two of the occupants said they heard a crackling noise while in the living room and when they turned around saw flames, so they immediately evacuated the home and called 911.

“When we pulled up on scene, we saw flames showing from a side window. We hit it with water to knock it down, and then went inside to knock it down. Then, from there, we were just chasing hot pockets,” Stewart said. “The way the home was built … We had to take some walls down and ceiling down -to take (the fire) out.”

Stewart said they were on the scene for at least a couple of hours to extinguish the fire.

Assisting Piqua Fire were Lockington, Fletcher and Christiansburg Fire Departments and deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office helped to block off the road. Pioneer Electric was called to turn off the power, but when a Pioneer worker arrived they realized Piqua Power provided power to that area; however, due to the situation, that worker shut the power down for them.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious, Stewart said, but has yet to be determined, and remains under investigation.

The loss amount is estimated between $60,000 and $90,000.

No injuries were reported to civilians or first responders.