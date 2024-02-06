Edison State to commemorate Black History Month

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is celebrating Black History Month with special events throughout February. Black History Month has been observed for over 50 years to commemorate important people and events in Black history.

Events the Edison State Diversity Committee will present throughout the month include:

Journey to the Randolph McCullough Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. or Thursday, Feb. 8, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Free water, soda, and coffee will be available.

Dr. Herbert Woodward Martin will present during a local church program at Transformed Life Church, located at 421 Wood Street in Piqua, on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m.

The Diversity Committee will host movie screenings on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. Screenings will be held in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus and are open to the community.

Journey to The Peace Museum and The Paul Laurence Dunbar House on Friday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Martin will present Dunbar’s poetry. Attendees must RSVP by Friday, Feb. 9, by emailing Naomi Cantrell at [email protected].

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Edison State alumna Sarah Beck will present “My Escape: A Young African American Woman’s Escape From a Cult” as part of the Diversity Committee’s “Women’s Untold Stories.” The event will take place from noon–1 p.m. in Room 113 at the Piqua Campus.

“Women’s Untold Stories” will also feature Edison State faculty member Marva Archibald’s “One Woman’s Story Through Life’s Journey” on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Archibald will present in Room 202 at the Piqua Campus from noon–1 p.m.

Lastly, The Diversity Committee will present “An Evening of the Arts” on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the College’s Piqua Campus. The event will celebrate Black History Month through the world of dance and musical expressions and include a drum circle, students’ untold stories and poetry, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and music from Chris Braun and company.

For additional information, contact Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee Chair, by emailing [email protected].