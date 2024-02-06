Area Agency on Aging to host caregivers workshop

DAYTON — Caring for a loved one can feel like an overwhelming task. One in six Americans provides unpaid caregiving, usually to a relative. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is here to help caregivers better learn to care for themselves while caring for others. Whatever your age or caregiving circumstances, this class can benefit you.

The class will be held at Chestnut Village Community Center of Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville, on Thursdays between March 7 and April 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with lunch provided by the Brethren Retirement Community.

Seats are limited. Register in advance by calling Karin at 937-341-3001.

Topics that are covered include:

• Lowering stress.

• Caring for yourself.

• Reducing guilt, anger, and depression.

• Setting goals and problem-solving.

• Making tough decisions.

• Finding community resources.

• Communicating effectively with other family members, doctors, and paid help.

Participants receive a free workbook and the Powerful Tools for Caregivers resource book.

Check the Area Agency on Aging website to learn about additional caregiver and wellness programs available at www.info4seniors.org.