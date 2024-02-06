Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-12:42 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Race Street.

SUNDAY

-12:56 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of Southview Drive. A bullet hole was discovered at the back of a house. The bullet was found lodged in the opposite wall.

-7:08 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of East Canal Street.

SATURDAY

-5:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Shell on South Market Street.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-2:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Market Street. Chelsea S. Evans, 32, of Troy, was charged with theft and possession of drugs.

-2:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

-12:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of Southside Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:40 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-8:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-11:22 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1500 block of Sussex Road.

-12:00 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive. Joseph Wells, 48, was charged with criminal trespassing. Raivan L. Taborn-Clark, 29, was charged with aggravated trespassing and assault.

