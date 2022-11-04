Fire causes heavy damage

PIQUA – Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 439 South Downing on Thursday evening.

Captain Doug Stewart of the Piqua Fire Department said that thick black smoke could be seen as fire units traveled to the scene.

Covington Fire Department made a full response and a ladder truck was requested as mutual aide from Troy Fire Department.

Stewart said that flames could be seen, ‘basically from the center of the building.” An offensive attack was made by “popping out” the boarded up second floor windows to get at the blaze.

“We got a pretty quick knock-down on it,” said Stewart, “and then we were just chasing hot spots the ret of the way.”

There were no injuries reported. Fire units were on the scene for several hours. Fire investigators remained on the scene until nearly 10 p.m. looking to find a cause of the fire in the vacant building.