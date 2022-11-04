Local events and meetings

Election Day Pot Pie Dinner: Hoffman United Methodist Church

Join the Hoffman United Methodist Church for their 162nd annual Election Day Pot Pie Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The menu includes chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, a roll, beverages, and assorted desserts. The cost of the meal is an $8 donation. Meals are dine-in or carry-out. For carry-out, call the church at 937-698-4401.

Chicken N’ Noodles at the Covington Church of the Brethren

Join the Covington Church of the Brethren for its annual fundraiser serving homemade chicken and noodles and fresh-from-the-oven baked apple dumplings beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The fundraiser will continue until it is sold out, which is usually well before 5 p.m. Each chicken and noodles or dumpling order costs $4.50. The church is located at 101 N. Wall St.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

On Monday, Nov. 7, starting at 6 p.m., the post will be serving a tater tot casserole along with cookies for $6.

They will be selling chicken sandwiches with chips and a cookie starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. The meal is $5.

Euchre will follow at 7 p.m. and will only be $5 to participate.

The post will be holding its annual Veteran’s Day Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a bean soup lunch on Friday, Nov. 11.

That evening, they will be serving a baked ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, a roll, salad, and dessert. The cost of the meal is $10. The dinner starts serving at 6 p.m.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Nov. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Veterans Parade in Dayton

The Dayton VA is having a parade for the first time in many years and they want veterans to participate! The parade is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 12. During the parade, there will be a resource fair. Individuals interested in participating in the parade will need to arrive between 8:30 to 9 a.m.

For more information, call 937-262-2162.