Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds

TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club.

“Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to the community,” quarter auction committee Chairperson Emily Powell said.

“I am so thankful on behalf of our organization and the students we serve for the hard work and countless hours from the volunteers at the Troy Eagles,” TFBT Executive Director Kathryn Clevenger said. “We knew they were giving us a large donation, but we didn’t know it would be so generous.”

The Future Begins Today is a non-profit organization that supports nurturing, mentoring and scholarship programs for students in Troy. It was established more than 25 years ago, by local philanthropists, business leaders and educators.

“We rely on community support,” Clevenger said. “The funds received will be used to help support our programming offered to students in Troy City Schools.”

The quarter auction was held in September at the Troy Eagles 971 on Elm Street.

“This will be our third one we’ve done in the last year-and-a-half,” Powell said. “There were donations from the community, and there were some donations from members who either gave a monetary donation, and then we went out and purchased the items we were going to put in the auction, or they donated gift cards or the items themselves.”

Auction items included passes to King’s Island and tickets from the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. “We love it,” Powell said. “It’s a blast. It’s stressful and kind of chaotic in the months coming up, but the day of we have great volunteers who help us. Without our membership volunteers, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish it.”

Proceeds from previous quarter auctions have benefited other local charities and non-profits, including the animal shelter and Miami Valley Children’s’ Services Family Abuse Shelter.

“We donate mostly locally,” Powell said. “A majority of it stays here.”