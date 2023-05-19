Fire damages home, no injuries reported

PIQUA — A single-family home sustained heavy damage but all occupants and pets managed to escape without injury on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Broadway Ave.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department said that firefighters arrived to find “flames and heavy smoke coming out of the second floor.”

Brown said that additional departments responded for mutual aide assistance. “Fletcher Fire Department, Covington Fire Department. Troy brought their ladder truck up to assist and Sidney provided a medic.”

A swift interior attack brought the fire under control before it could spread.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist a couple residing in the damaged home, along with two cars.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No estimate of damage is available.