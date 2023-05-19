Dayton Air Show announces significant parking improvements

VANDALIA — A press conference held by officials of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Thursday, May 18, 2023 announced the construction of a new three-lane gravel roadway leading to the General Admission parking lot.

The roadway will run off Engle Road at Northwoods Blvd.

Motorists attending the air show will be able to exit I-75 at Exit 64, north or southbound, turn west on Northwoods and north on Engle Rd. The new three-lane road will take motorist’s seamlessly from the Interstate into the General Admission lot, avoiding the bottleneck of merging onto Dixie Hwy. (Co. Rd. 25-A).

The roadway will be inbound to the parking area for arrivals then reversed in the afternoon at the conclusion of the air show.

Air show officials said that the capitol improvement project is a $60,ooo investment in the air show’s future.

The 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show will be held on July 22-23, at the Dayton International Airport. For tickets or more information, please visit www.daytonairshow.com