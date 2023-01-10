Fire levels home

TROY — An early morning structure fire leveled an unoccupied home in the 700 block of north Forest Hill Road, between Troy and Covington, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Krites said that the alarm was received at 3:55 a.m. after a passer-by called Miami County Communications and reported the fire. The home was reported to be fully-involved at the time of the call.

Responding along with Troy were both Pleasant Hill and Covington Fire Departments.

A water shuttle was set up to bring water to the scene and a defensive battle was waged.

Krites said the residence had been vacant for several years and there was no electricity at the property.

Investigators remained on the scene, searching for a cause to the fire. Krites said the fire is “suspicious in nature.”