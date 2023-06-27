Courtesy | Greg Seevers Photography

TROY — As Americans prepare to celebrate the birthday of the United States on July 4, many activities — including parades and fireworks — are being planned in the area.

Fort Loramie Liberty Days

A parade and fireworks display is included in the many activities planned for this year’s Liberty Days in Fort Loramie.

The fireworks show, provided by High-Tech Special Effects, will be held on Friday, June 30, at 10 p.m. at the Fort Loramie Youth Park. Kevin and the Others will perform before this at 8 p.m.

The parade will start at noon on Saturday, July 1, with a theme of “Only in America.” It will begin at Fort Loramie High School, proceed west down Greenback Road to South Main Street/state Route 66, then travel north up South Main Street, turning east on Lane Street past the festival grounds, where there will be grandstand seating and plenty of space for families to enjoy the parade.

MVVM Independence Day Parade in Troy

The Independence Day Celebration Association, with the support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, and the city of Troy, are once again holding the annual Miami County July 4th parade, in downtown Troy, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. This year the parade is in honor of Marine Corps and Air Force Veteran, John Bankowitz, who is not only the curator of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, but also started the Young Marines program in 1998. He taught at the Air Force ROTC for 10 years at Wayne High School and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2014.

Participants include the Troy Christian High School Band, Corvette Troy, various scout troops along with classic automobiles and floats carrying special veteran honorees.

The route starts at the Hobart Arena parking lot at 9 a.m. and proceeds to Staunton Road, right on to North Market Street. Then all units will continue south across the Market Street bridge, and clockwise around the Square. Therefore, viewing sites can be utilized from all four quadrants of the traffic circle. The parade will proceed down West Main to the Library, ending at the Government Center. Most participants will walk or drive back to Hobart Arena.

The Indian Nation Television Station has agreed to later air the video of the parade in several venues: Channel 5, Indian Nation Station, YouTube and a link on Indian Nation Station Facebook.

For more information contact Parade Coordinator Tia Maurer [email protected].

Piqua Fourth Fest

The city of Piqua’s Fourth Fest will be held on July 4 starting at 3 p.m. in downtown Piqua in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

Fourth Fest will last until 9:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks and various vendors and will be followed with a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m.

As a part of Fourth Fest, the city is hosting a Cruise In, sponsored by Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support. The Cruise In will begin at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Piqua and includes community-led judging with a People’s Choice award for the following categories: military vehicle, motorcycle, Jeep, pre-1980 vehicles and post-1981 vehicle. After the winners are announced, the Cruise In participants will be led to the Piqua Center parking lot to watch the fireworks.

Pleasant Hill Light up the Night Celebration

The village of Pleasant Hill will hold its 2023 “Lights Up The Night” event, on Saturday, July 1, at the Village Community Park.

The day begins with a parade at 11 a.m., and then the event kicks off at noon with the singing of the National Anthem, BSA 343/Cub 43 raising the American Flag, along with playing of “Taps.” There will be a car show, live music, trivia, crafts/food, games, Little Firecracker pageant, animal shelter adoption booth and the grand finale will be the fireworks show.

Donations for the celebration are being accepted; contact the Village Office for details at 937-676-3321.

Sidney Fireworks Display

The annual fireworks display will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. on the Sidney Middle School grounds.

The city has contracted with a new vendor, High Tech Special Effects of Oakland, Tennessee, for the show this year. This is the same vendor who provided the fireworks displays during the county and city bicentennials. The rain date for the show is July 5 at 10 p.m.

St. Joseph Festival

The 73rd annual St. Joseph Festival will be held July 3-4 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in Wapakoneta. The festival begins on July 3 at 5 p.m. and closes at midnight. On July 4, the day begins with the Firecracker 5K at 7:30 a.m. and concludes with fireworks at 10:30 p.m. There’s free admission and free parking for the event.

Events for the two-day festival include laser tag, escape room, putter golf, pony rides, novelty wheel, cake wheel and raffles.

Troy’s Treasure Island Park

Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy, is welcoming the Wet Bandits, a 90s cover band, as part of the city of Troy’s Fourth of July celebrations. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park at 6:30 p.m., the Wet Bandits perform at 7:30 p.m. and the annual fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Tipp City Fireworks Display

Tipp City’s firework display will begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Kyle Park. The fireworks for this year’s display were purchased from American Fireworks. Prior to the fireworks display, there will be food trucks serving food in the park beginning at 7 p.m. The food trucks attending are; Cumberland Kettle Corn, Kona Ice of Troy, Smokin Barrels BBQ, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, Godown’s Fixin’s, La Granja Mexican Food Truck, Kahuna Grindz, Norman’s Bakery, Happy Day Cafe and Sweet Concessions.

West Milton July Fourth Festival

The village of West Milton will hold its annual July Fourth Festival on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 at the West Milton Park. Carnival rides will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. on Monday, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Food trucks will be on-site from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, including Timeless Tacos, Kona Ice, Delk’s Ice Cream, Stillwater Kettle Corn, Buckeye Burger, Clark’s Pizza, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Lee’s Rootbeer and the Family Spoon. The Fourth of July Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The village’s annual fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.