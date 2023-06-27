TROY — Ten Miami County non-profit organizations have received a financial boost from The Paul G. Duke Foundation. The Foundation’s Trustees are pleased to announce grants totaling over $125,000 to benefit area residents.

In addition to the grants approved this year, the Duke Foundation Trustees are proud to announce presentation of the Duke Award for Exemplary Leadership. Through the Duke Award, the trustees celebrate the work of outstanding people in the non-profit community. For 2023, the Trustees recognize the collaborative efforts of Dr. Doreen Larson, former president of Edison State Community College, and the exceptional Edison State staff members whose work has strengthened Edison State and has made the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership a unique and vibrant non-profit leadership development program.

Additional organizations receiving grants include:

The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum: support will help the museum match state funding, and provide students in grades Kindergarten through three with a railroad-themed educational curriculum.

Canine Companions for Independence: Miami County residents with disabilities will benefit from service dogs and follow-up support.

Fostering Ohio: grant funds will help ensure that Miami County’s foster children and their foster families have access to food, clothing and school supplies as they prepare for the coming school year.

Isaiah’s Place: funding will help create a playground space for the benefit of children in foster care and their relationships with biological, foster and potential adoptive families.

Kids Read Now: children participating in the home summer reading program will benefit from the fulfillment center’s increased capacity and efficiency.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana: a Miami County child with a critical illness will be able to take a special trip with their family.

New Path, Inc.: the new grant will assist with renovations to a new location in West Milton for The Gleaning Place.

Piqua Arts Council: area residents will benefit from a new arts center and the arts-oriented educational opportunities planned for the space.

Piqua City Schools: Kindergarteners will learn to ride bikes thanks in part to a grant supporting the All Kids Bike physical education program.

Prevent Blindness Ohio: volunteer vision screeners in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties will benefit from an in-service training program.

Troy Main Street: lunchtime concerts by local musicians on Fridays at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza will entertain visitors to downtown Troy.

Troy Recreation Association: new fire doors will ensure that the facility’s space can be used effectively for activities and programs.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees encourages non-profit organizations serving the Miami County area to apply for grants. Grantmaking interests focus on programs benefiting children, young adults and families in the areas of social services, education, health and the arts. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. More information on applying for grants can be found at PaulGDukeFoundation.org.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist, and has paid more than $27 million in grants to strengthen and improve the community. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the foundation’s decades of strategic grantmaking and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees members are: Rayce T. Robinson, Alandra B. Buerger, Linda A. Daniel, Bart E. Denlinger, William J. McGraw III, Deborah Miller and Wade Westfall. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.