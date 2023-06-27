The Village of West Milton will hold its annual July Fourth Festival at West Milton Park on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. The village’s fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Courtesy | Greg Seevers Photography The West Milton July Fourth Festival on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 will feature food trucks, live music, games and carnival rides provided by the Ohio Carnival. Courtesy | Greg Seevers Photography

By Matt Clevenger

WEST MILTON — The village of West Milton will host its annual July Fourth Festival at the West Milton Park on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, offering carnival rides, food trucks, games, live music and the village’s well-known Fourth of July fireworks display.

“It’s a new carnival this year,” WM Community Celebrations Committee president Joy Beetley said. “It’s normally like four days, but the carnival we had in the past backed out on us.”

This year’s rides will be provided by the Ohio Carnival, and will include the Rock O Plane, Dizzy Dragons, the Fun Slide, a bounce house, the Kiddie Ferris Wheel, the Zoomer and Flying Saucers, among others.

Carnival Rides will be available from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3 and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Armbands will be available for $25 on Monday only; tickets will be $1.25 each or 20 for $25.

The July Fourth Festival will also feature games, including Lion’s Club Bingo from 6 p.m. to 10 pm. on Monday and from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Fundraisers for the fireworks display will include a dunk tank, Jail n’ Bail, a 50/50 raffle and a quilt raffle.

“They’ll be offering bingo in the park on Monday evening and on Tuesday afternoon and evening,’ Beetley said. “We’re going to have a dunk tank in the park on the fourth, and we’re going to have some teachers who are participating and volunteering.”

“We’re offering a quilt raffle,” she said. “A local West Milton lady designed and made this quilt for us, and we’re selling raffle tickets for it; they can buy raffle tickets at Wertz’s or during the festival at our information tent.”

Live music will be provided by the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic group, and food will include the annual Lions Club BBQ chicken dinner at Hoffman Methodist Church starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and hamburgers and hot dogs available Monday evening and Tuesday from Highland Church.

Food trucks will also be parked at the top of the hill in the park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Food trucks will include Timeless Tacos, Kona Ice, Clark’s Pizza, Delk’s Ice Cream, the Family Spoon, Buckeye Burger, Stillwater Kettle Corn and Lee’s Rootbeer.

The annual fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. This year’s display cost approximately $18,000, Beetley said.

“They launch them from the east side of the river,” she said. “People can sit anywhere on the hill in the park, or on top of the hill on Washington Street,

Sponsors for the July Fourth Festival include Abbey Credit union, C and J Party Supply, Clark’s Pizza, CBS Services, Flawless Designs and Wraps, Hall/Sarver Funeral home, Kona Ice, Korte Heating and Air, Premier Health, Strawser Farms, Sundown Tan, Timeless Tacos, Union Township, the village of West Milton, Wertz’s Variety and Hardware Store, West Milton Senior Center and Community Club and Your 1 Day Floor.

The WM Community Celebrations organization is also selling special commemorative Fourth of July t-shirts to help raise funds for the festival and fireworks display.

“The shirts were designed by a local artist, Riley Wilson,” Beetley said. “They’re selling them through Facebook; I think we’re going to have pick-up on the Saturday before the Fourth of July.”