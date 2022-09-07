SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield is hosting its first annual Pink Honor Walk on Sept. 30 in support of breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the diagnosis of about 264,000 cases in women and 2,400 cases in men annually.

“Unfortunately, breast cancer touches everyone. If you haven’t been affected, chances are you know someone who has been,” said Tracy Adrian, a breast health navigator at Mercy Health-Springfield Cancer Center in a press release. “The Pink Honor Walk will be a chance to honor the lives already claimed by this terrible disease while supporting the ladies who have survived or are still fighting.”

Participants can join the race by signing up on RunSignup.com. The registration fee is $25, which includes a t-shirt and goody bag. All the money raised will benefit the following:

• Mercy Health Breast Patient Assistance Fund, a financial assistance program to help under served women access the screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and breast MRIs they need;

• The Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, a group established in 1995 to provide financial assistance to women in Clark and Champaign Counties who have limited or no insurance for breast health or breast cancer services;

• Sisters United for Prevention, a coalition of African American women promoting cancer awareness, early detection and education in the minority community of Clark County.

The Pink Honor Walk will be held Friday, Sept. 30, at the Mercy Health–Springfield Cancer Center at 148 W. North St. in Springfield. Events will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the walk starting at 5:30 p.m. Once the race wraps up, there will also be an after-party celebration at Mother Stewart’s Brewery in downtown Springfield.

For more information, contact Tracy Adrian at 937-523-8640.