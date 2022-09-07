Tipp City fire hydrant flushing set to begin

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City water department will be flushing fire hydrants Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Oct. 7, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The following schedule will be followed:

• Monday, Sept. 26, all hydrants from South First Street to Hathaway, including the Roslyn area.

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, all hydrants starting at North First Street to Bowman Avenue.

• Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29, Tipp Plaza areas, Hathaway, Spring Hill, Willow Glen, Cottonwood, Hampton Woods, Hunters Ridge, York Meadows and Sycamore Woods.

• Friday, Sept. 30, along Evanston Road, and South County Road 25A south of Evanston Road going to Corner Stone Drive and Fieldstone.

• Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, all hydrants starting at Westedge, Tippecanoe Village, Manchester, North Tipp Cowlesville Road, Tweed Woods, Commerce Park Drive, Weller Drive, Curry Branch and North Branch Pass.

• Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, all hydrants starting on County Road 25A, Spring Meade, Woodlawn, Donn Davis Way, Windmere, Oakwinds, Cedar Grove and Rosewood Creek.

• Friday, Oct. 7, will be used as a makeup day if needed.

Water in these areas may be discolored. Residents are advised to avoid using laundry or hot water facilities during the flushing period. If residents find their water to be discolored, they should run cold water for five to 10 minutes until the water clears.

Although the water will not be turned off, a drop in pressure in some areas is likely. If you have a back-flow device or a water supplied sump pump, residents may want to valve these off for the day.

Flushing hydrants is a preventative maintenance program to periodically clean out natural residues which deposit in the water lines, as well as to test the hydrants.

Contact the municipal services office at 937-667-6305 with any questions.