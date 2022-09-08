Piqua golfers celebrate Senior Night with ‘Golf, Golf’ win over Greenville; Lehman tops Milton-Union in TRC match

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team celebrated Senior Night with a “Golf, Golf” win over Greenville in a tightly contested MVL match.

Piqua seniors Drew Hinkle and Landon Lawson were wearing Orange Little Caesar’s Pizza t-shirts, while the rest of the team and coach Andy Johnson were sporting gray Little Caesars Pizza t-shirts.

And Hinkle and Lawson played a pivotal role in the win for the Indians, who improved to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVL with a 179-182 victory.

Greenville dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the MVL.

After Richard Price and Hunter Steinke came in with 42 and 43 for the Indians in the first group, Piqua trailed Greenville — led by medalist Ethan Sunsdahl’s 38 — by two shots.

Price’s round included five pars, while Steinke opened with back-to-back pars and added a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole and a par on the par-3 seventh hole.

In the next group, Hinkle carded 46 and Lawson had a 48 — five better than their opponents — to give Piqua the three-shot victory.

Hinkle had a par on the third hole and added a par on the closing ninth hole to help Piqua maintain its three-shot lead, while Hinkle had a par on the seventh hole.

Sabastian Karabinis added a 52 to the Indians cause, highlighted by a par on the sixth hole.

Piqua returns to action Tuesday, hosting Fairborn.

Lehman 181,

Milton-Union 196

TIPP CITY — The Lehman Catholic boys golf team improved to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the TRC with the win.

Milton-Union dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the TRC.

Lehman’s Noel Peterson and Milton-Union’s Grady Vechazone shared medalist honors with 40.

Other Cavalier scorers were Henry Peterson 45, Hezekiah Bezy 45 and Nicholas Wright 51.

Other Bulldog scorers were Colin Fogle 47, Maria Whalen 53 and Austin Hodkin 56.